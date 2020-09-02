Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), says his outfit has relatively been successful in its repositioning the association into an attractive brand.

Prior to Mr. Okraku’s assumption of office in October 2019, Ghana’s football had gone a turbulent period following the “Number 12” expose which halted football activities for a long period.

Speaking at the GFA’s 26th Ordinary Congress on Tuesday, the GFA President said that despite the few challenges that confront the association during this new normal times, they had relatively been successful in their repositioning agenda.

“Upon the assumption of office in October last year I pledged to lead the repositioning agenda of our association into making it very attractive to command the required investment from corporate bodies.

“I am glad to report that together with the Executive Council a lot work is been done in the background to realize this objective,” he said.

Mr. Okraku added that the launch of the “Bring Back The Love” campaign prior to Ghana’s AFCON qualifiers against South Africa last year was enormously successful as they ignited the enthusiasm for their various competition.

He said due to the adverse impact of Coronavirus on football clubs, the Executive Council of GFA decided to waive loans given to Division One and Women’s Premier League clubs while the

75% of loans given to Premier League clubs was also waived.

Mr. Okraku touched on the numerous policies which have been achieved by the GFA including acquiring gadgets for referees which would enhance officiating as well as the Catch Them Young Policy for young aspiring referees.

Despite the significant strides made by the GFA in the past months, Mr. Kurt was however concerned about how some members of the association damage the image of football, annulling channels they can use to communicate their grievances.

Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister for Youth and Sports who was present at the Congress lauded the GFA for various steps taken to ignite the passion of football.

“Let me commend you for the various steps taken in developing Ghana football after the Normalisation process. Indeed the innovate ‘Bring Back The Love’ being pursued by the GFA showed that football was on the ascendancy if not for Covid-19 which halted the momentum.

“The Ministry is excited about the innovations going on in football and we will work together to attain the desires of the nation,” he said.

