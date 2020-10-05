The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released newly designed kits by PUMA as the official wears for the senior national team , the Black Stars and other national football teams.

The kits, designed by German sportswear manufacturers Puma, introduces a bold and outstanding design in black with an eye-catching yellow and green graphic on the front for the away shirt.

The home football shirt is white with a similar design in a shade of black. Though details remain scanty as at now, it’s highly possible the Black Stars would wear the jerseys in the upcoming friendlies against Mali and Qatar in Turkey.

The white designed jersey would be used for home matches while the yellow and red will be worn at away matches