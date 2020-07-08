The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has rescheduled its meeting which was to discuss the way forward for Ghana football to Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

The meeting will be done through video conferencing.

The body was supposed to meet on Thursday, July 9, 2020, to take decisions on Congress and plans for a new season, but was compelled to reschedule the meeting.

Matters to be discussed include date and agenda for Congress, date for player registration and modalities leading to the start of the 2020/21 season.

Last week, the Council took a decision to cancel the 2019/20 football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

