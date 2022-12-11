GFA says WPL will resume in January 2023

The 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League is set to resume between the weekend of January 27-31, 2023 after a long World Cup break which began in November this year.

The league, after seven weeks of exciting action, was halted in order to give focus to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which the Black Stars of Ghana booked its fourth qualification.

A statement released by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said “Matchweek 8 of the Women’s top flight competition has been scheduled from January 27-3, 2023 in the respective zones”.

According to the football body, the matchweek 18, which was the final round of the games would also be played between April 28 to May 1, 2023.

It said the League winners would also be declared as Champions after the final between the leaders of both zones between May 19 to 22, 2023.

The Malta Women’s Premier League had seen massive improvement this season having had new headline sponsors as Malta Guinness.

After seven games, Hasaacas Ladies lead the Southern Zone with 16 points as Ampem Darkoa also lead the Northern Zone with 16 points.