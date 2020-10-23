The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced Decathlon Ghana Limited as the Official Retail Partner of the Association for the next four years.

Per the partnership agreement, Decathlon Ghana would also provide 1000 Kipsta Balls valued at GHc150,000.00 per annum for four years specifically allocated to the Women’s Premier League clubs and Division one clubs.

The GFA would also receive other complementary Sports products valued GHc100,000.00 per year for the four year period totaling GHc400,000.00.

Also in the agreement signed by the General Secretary of the GFA, Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo, said Decathlon Ghana Limited would be the Official GFA Retail Partner for the sale of all Black Stars Paraphernalia.

At the signing ceremony held at Decathlon’s retail shop in Accra, the GFA President Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku was delighted to enter into a partnership with the Sportswear company that would boost Women’s football in the country.

He said “This partnership would ensure that the Women’s games are well equipped to enable them to excel in their discipline. Therefore, over the 4-year contract period, Decathlon Ghana would support the development of Women’s football in Ghana to the tune of GHc600,000.

“I am always delighted when corporate Ghana makes a concerted effort to support the football industry in Ghana. I always look forward to these events, which is, the celebration of moments where history is made by the official endorsements of commitments; commitments that activate hope and create boundless opportunities. You feel the goodwill, the inspiration and the passion behind the intentions.”

The Country Manager of Decathlon Ghana, Kwesi Tabury stated that it’s an honour to support the development of Ghana Football and reiterated the Sports Wear Company’s commitment to the agreement.

On his part, the four-year deal is subject to renewal when both parties are happy with the outcome of the deal.

The launch was also attended by the French Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Anne Sophie AVÉ who expressed delight at the partnership between the GFA and the French Sportswear Giants.