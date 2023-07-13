GFA starts rebuilding phase with Ghana Football Philosophy launch 

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) as part of its development plan has launched the Ghana Football Philosophy in Accra.

The project, also known as Ghana’s Football DNA aims at growing football in both the male and female categories, with ages ranging from seven to 23.

Championed by the Technical Directorate of the GFA, the project seeks to develop the coaching and playing philosophy of Ghana Football, going forward.

Speaking at the launch, the President of GFA shared his excitement having completed a project which had been in the pipelines for two years.

He said it was important to fix the fundamentals of football, hence the need to rally behind the association in making the dream possible for Ghana to take its rightful place among football nations in the world.

“One of the practical and pragmatic steps we have been taking is the attention we are giving to one key area of our sports which is coaching.

“From our legends who are into coaching, to our legends who are into other areas of the football system and administrators who govern football and to our political leaders who sit on the special committee called the Parliamentary Committee of Sports and Culture,” he said.

Mr. Kurt Okraku said the Football Philosophy would build the country’s football identity, referencing the likes of Brazil and Germany who had made names for themselves through the sport.

“The football DNA is a long-term step by step plan that fosters growth and excellence in football,” he added.

He urged Coaches, Instructors and Management members of the various national teams to not adopt the strategic plan but also implement it on the field of play.

Mr. Kwaku Agyenim Boateng Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture, and Member of Parliament for the Berekum West Constituency commended the GFA for investing time and resources to provide a roadmap towards achieving success in Ghana’s football ecosystem.

“I believe the Ghana Football DNA is important, it’s one thing that we do not take serious in our part of the world but understanding why we do things the way we do it is more important,” he said.

He said the committee would review the philosophy and provide the needed comments to aid the development of sports in Ghana.

Mr. Benhard Lippert, Technical Director of the GFA also urged individuals to rally behind the body in its quest to build football in the country.

Present at the event were some former players, coaches, parliamentarians and football administrators.