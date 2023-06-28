GFA supports SAFA in 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup bid

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has pledged its support to the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) in their bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

A delegation from SAFA, led by its Chairperson, Madam Tumi Dlamini and Advisor, Dr. Misheck Mituze paid a visit to Ghana as part of their tour to solicit for the support of their fellow African countries in the race.

Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary of the GFA speaking at the meeting said the relationship between Ghana and South Africa was beyond football and urged that the association was ready to provide the needed support.

He wished the team well as they contend with the likes of Brazil, Germany, Netherland, Belgium and some other European countries.

Madam Tumi Dlamini, Chairperson of SAFA’s bid urged the GFA not to see the bid as a one-man country benefit but for the continent as a whole.

“Ghana is the first association i am visiting since my appointment and i find it significant because when you talk about African unity, the first country that comes in mind is Ghana and the first person that comes in mind is Kwame Nkrumah,” she said.

She said SAFA was committed in putting players and teams, most especially women’s footballers on the global stage.

Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh of the GFA Club Licensing Board also urged the delegation to include Adjoa Bayor and Asamoah Gyan, former Black Stars skipper in their campaign following their impact on the continent.

The last time South Africa hosted a global competition was during the 2010 FIFA Men’s World Cup.