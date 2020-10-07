Bernhard Lippert, the newly appointed Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has arrived in Turkey to watch the Black Stars friendly matches against Mali and Qatar.

Ghana has lined up two friendly matches ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2022 qualifiers against Sudan next month.

The 58-year-old Technical Director of the GFA would be with the team in Antalya, Turkey for the two friendly games and fly with the team to Accra to continue with his work.

Bernhard, a FIFA expert in instructing and training Coaches had already met with the Technical Team of the Black Stars, headed by former Ghana captain Charles Kwablan Akonnor.

He is expected to meet the leadership of the GFA in Antalya for the first time, fraternize and discuss among others, his vision for Ghana football.

He would later be introduced to the players, the Management Committee and backroom staff of the senior national team.

Lippert is the Head of the Technical Directorate and would formulate guidelines, strategies and policies for the training and technical development of coaches in Ghana.

He has also been tasked to provide advice to the Executive Council on coaching and technical development matters in general, and the supervision of national football team coaches, to which the Technical Director may be assigned by the Association.

He had been contracted with the GFA for a two-year period.