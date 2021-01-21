The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has stated that it will close down any match venue that violates the Covid-19 Safety Protocols during league matches.

Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo General Secretary of the GFA said this during a virtual meeting with Safety & Security Officers and Representatives of the 18 Premier League Clubs on Wednesday, January 20.

The meeting which was to review the Covid-19 Protocols and Operations, was held as a result of some breaches of the GFA’s Matchday Covid-19 protocols at some match venues.

He stated that, the GFA would not hesitate to close those centers and play the remaining matches behind closed doors if clubs and their followers continue to ignore the protocols, which includes 25% of fans at the stadium and the practice of strict physical distance.

Mr. Harrison Addo noted that the GFA would intensify its monitoring of the various league centers to ensure strict adherence to the protocols.

Also addressed at the meeting were Ticket and Accreditation mechanisms, Social distancing for sitting and standing areas, thermometer checks at various stadium entrances, protection of Team zones and inner perimeter.

The meeting was also attended by the GFA Safety and Security Officer Julius Ben Emunah, Head of Competitions Sena Akoto Ampaw and Secretary to the Premier League Management Committee Mark Addo.

Similar meetings would be held for Division One League and Women’s Premier Clubs accordingly.