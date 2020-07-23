The Ghana Football Association (GFA) said here Thursday all players and officials will go through mandatory testing for COVID-19 before the 2020/21 league season commences.

Henry Asante Twum, Head of Communications for the FA, disclosed that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has directed the mandatory testing of all players before member associations began or continued their football season.

“Obviously, we cannot play without testing the players. The CAF medical team issued a statement to all member associations that before the football begins, testing has become mandatory,” he told local media.

The FA Head of Communications explained the association was collaborating with the Ghana Government COVID-19 Advisory Team to carry out the testing for both men’s and women’s footballers.

The Ghana FA annulled the 2019/20 football season, the FA Cup and other competitions recently due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association will go to Congress on August 27 to decide on a date and other issues for the start of the new season.

Meanwhile, clubs in the West African country will start the registration of players from August 15 to October 31 in accordance with GFA regulations before commencing the league. Enditem

Advertisements