The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has taken club administrators through the use of Domestic Transfer Matching System [DTMS] for all TMS managers from the Premier, Division One, and the Women’s Elite Clubs.



The move initiated by the Information Technology (IT) Department of the GFA, to eliminate all barriers regarding transfer activities in the country.

“As the Ghana Premier League, Division One and the Women’s elite league is set to resume, clubs would be transferring players domestically and it is important to be abreast with tips on the use of this transfer system. said GFA I.T Director Mr. Francis Adu

“This would give the football authorities first-hand information on domestic player transfers and help clubs transfer players more quickly and easily,” he added

The training which is web-based is a data storage system whose main objective is to simplify the transfer process of players as well as to improve transparency and flow of information.

As part of measures to ensure transparency, the DTMS would help the association and its clubs to manage and supervise national signings, generate statistics to help reduce the duration of the transfer process and store the required documents online securely.

The DTMS is mandatory for the domestic transfer of professional and amateur soccer players of both sexes in football competitions.