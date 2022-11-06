GFA, Uber sign 3-year sponsorship deal

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Friday inked a three-year sponsorship deal with Uber as the official e-hailing partner.

Per the deal, Uber is obliged would design services for football fans who travel far and near to watch the domestic leagues and national team matches in the Greater Accra Region, Kumasi, Cape Coast, Tamale, Takoradi and Sunyani.

This is to drive football sustainability within the period of the relationship and to give football fans a special service including dedicated pick up and drop off area, promo codes, very affordable discounted rates and deliver to fans an incredible experience on match days.

Country Manager of Uber, Marjorie Saint-Lot expressed Uber’s commitment to GFA to support fans in the league matches and national teams.