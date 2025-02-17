GFA Urges Tougher Prosecution of Football Hooliganism

In a candid address, Julius Emunah, Head of Competitions at the Ghana Football Association and CAF’s Safety and Security consultant, has called on the Ghana Police Service to step up efforts in prosecuting hooligans responsible for violence at football venues.

His plea follows a disturbing series of violent incidents, including one that tragically claimed the life of an Asante Kotoko fan, highlighting an urgent need for systemic change.

Emunah pointed to the recurring incidents of unruly behavior and argued that the current approach—where the GFA’s role is limited to forwarding cases to the police—is insufficient. “People feel in this country that when I misbehave in a match venue, I should go scot-free,” he noted during his appearance on Team Talk. His comments underline a broader issue within Ghanaian football, where a culture of impunity appears to have taken root. Emunah stressed that mere sporting fines cannot deter violent behavior; it is only through firm criminal prosecution that such attitudes can be dismantled.

In response to these concerns, the GFA and the Ghana Police Service are planning to introduce sports policing into the curriculum for new recruits. This initiative is aimed at enhancing security at match venues and ensuring that perpetrators of violence face the full weight of the law. Emunah’s remarks come as a clarion call for both institutional reform and a change in societal attitudes—a shift that he believes is crucial if Ghanaian football is to regain its integrity and vibrancy.

The minister’s appeal is a stark reminder of the challenges that continue to plague the sport. While the GFA can only press forward with cases already in the hands of the police, his comments urge the authorities to take decisive action. As stakeholders reflect on these revelations, there is a growing consensus that robust legal measures are necessary to restore public confidence and ensure the safety and enjoyment of the game for everyone.