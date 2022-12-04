GFA Vice President lauds Black Stars performance at World Cup

Mr. Mark Addo, Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), says the Black Stars’ performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was positive despite the early exit.

Ghana’s Black Stars were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup after finishing last in Group H with three points.

The Black Stars of Ghana were edged 3-2 by their Portuguese counterparts in their first game, but won their second game against South Korea 3-2.

Ghana failed to get the needed results against familiar foe Uruguay, losing 2-0, resulting in their exit from the tournament.

According to Mr. Addo, who doubles as the Black Stars Management Committee Chairman , the team’s performance at the tournament was positive, especially considering their disastrous outing at the 2022 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“Exactly a year ago, we crashed out of the AFCON. The coach departed and we had to restructure the entire team, and we put together a technical team.

“So if you look back and you look forward to where we are today, you can see that there is improvement in performance, and this is not by a stroke of luck because we have done more behind the scenes.

“In terms of performance, we all know the first game was a difficult game. We triumphed over South Korea, but unfortunately, we couldn’t take our chances against Uruguay.

“But overall, I think the team’s performance is positive. I am hopeful that we would have a winning team soon and not later,” he said at a post-match press conference.

Mr. Addo was grateful to the government for the support that enabled our smooth participation in the World Cup.