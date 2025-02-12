GFA Vows to Enforce Safety Measures as Kotoko’s Return Hangs in the Balance

Ghana Football Association Executive Council member Nana Oduro Sarfo has promised a renewed focus on enforcing existing stadium safety measures as preparations are made for the resumption of the Ghana Premier League.

This commitment comes in the wake of strong protests from Asante Kotoko’s Interim Management Committee Chairman, Nana Apinkra, who warned that the club would refrain from participating in upcoming football activities until its safety concerns were adequately addressed.

Oduro Sarfo acknowledged that many of the proposals put forward by Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are not entirely new—they have long been on paper but suffered from poor enforcement. “The proposals they sent to us already exist. We simply haven’t implemented them effectively, but that is about to change,” he stated, signaling a shift in how the GFA intends to manage stadium safety.

He further explained that for suggestions yet to be adopted, the FA will carefully review them, considering the financial implications and providing guidance on proper implementation. This balanced approach suggests that while immediate improvements are on the horizon, some measures may take time to fully integrate.

The assurance by Oduro Sarfo appears aimed at restoring confidence among clubs and fans alike. His remarks carry an implicit hope that as progress becomes visible, even Asante Kotoko will reconsider its current stance and return to the league, despite not all of its demands being met overnight. “Kotoko understands that their petition requires a process. Some changes are immediate, while others will take time. As long as progress is evident and they see our commitment, they know the rest will follow,” he said.

This development highlights a recurring challenge in Ghanaian football: the gap between policy formulation and actual enforcement. Critics have long argued that while proposals for safety and modernization abound, the lack of follow-through undermines the credibility of the governing body. Oduro Sarfo’s commitment to change suggests that the GFA is ready to tackle these systemic issues head-on—a move that could not only satisfy long-standing demands from one of the country’s premier clubs but also improve the overall standard of football facilities nationwide.

As the league prepares to make its comeback, stakeholders will be watching closely to see if this renewed focus on enforcement can bridge the gap between lofty proposals and tangible improvements. The outcome will likely set a precedent for how seriously Ghanaian football takes both the safety of its venues and the demands of its most influential clubs.