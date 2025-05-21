GFAF Gets a Boost as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Joins Coaches Clinic in Accra

NFL Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has made a significant appearance at the 2025 National Coaches Clinic in Accra.

The clinic, which started on May 12th and will run until May 23rd, 2025, at the University of Ghana, aims to equip 16 Regional sports coordinators from across the country with the necessary skills to implement developmental plans for flag football, a non-contact version of the sport.

The attendance of Owusu-Koramoah at the clinic is a testament to his dedication to the development of American flag football in Ghana. As the president of the Ghana Federation of American Football (GFAF) and a Global Ambassador for flag football, he has been instrumental in implementing various initiatives to promote the sport. With the support of his members, Owusu-Koramoah has invested heavily in the development of this sport in the country.

Addressing the participants, Owusu-Koramoah urged the regional coordinators to ensure that their various sectors benefit from the developmental initiatives. He also mentioned that suitable measures and plans, including training kits, equipment, and necessary materials, would be provided to support the growth of the sport.

The Ghana Federation of American Football (GFAF) is the governing and recognized body in charge of promoting and developing American football and all its related versions in Ghana. The federation has outlined other developmental and promotional measures to equip coaches, students, and athletes across the country. These initiatives are expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the sport in Ghana.

The 10-day clinic is a significant step towards developing American Flag football in Ghana. With Owusu-Koramoah’s leadership and commitment, the future of this sport in Ghana looks bright.