The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) has called on companies and stakeholders in the extractive industry to make more inclusive provisions for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in their employment and corporate social responsibility.

The Federation noted that often, PWDs received less support in Corporate Social Investments (CSI) programmes from the sector and were also discriminated against in employment opportunities.

The call was made when the Federation presented a project it intended to adopt to increase its stakeholders participation in the sector.

The project, worth $115,000 and funded by the African Centre for Energy Policy, seeks to increase, empower and train PWDs in the sector as well as increase the target of CSI from the sector to improve their livelihoods.

Mr Kwame Mensah, Programmes Manager of GFD, said the programme would run from June to September 2021 and would cover stakeholders of the Federation in three regions-Ashanti, Western and Greater Accra Region.

He said the project would not only increase awareness of CSI opportunities for PWDs but make PWDs targets for CSI in the sector.

“Corporate Social Investments are avenues we can adopt to achieve our objectives as PWD stakeholders. That is why we are calling for improved CSI opportunities,” he added.

Mr Mensah said they would use research, training and capacity building, and advocacy to equip and empower members in the extractive sector value chain.

He said corporate organisations needed to do more in investments in education of PWDs and empowerment of human rights.

Mr Kodzo Yawtse, Policy Lead, Petroleum and Conventional Energy, ACEP, said the project was part of a broader advocacy to bring to light the challenges of PWDs and how they could contribute effectively to the extractive industry.

“From our work in the sector over the years, we have realised that the sector holds solutions to the challenges of PWDs,” he added.