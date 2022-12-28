GFD: Christmas celebration must not lead to disability

Mr. John Ocansey Osei, Treasurer, Ada East District branch of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled (GFD) has cautioned Ghanaians to ensure that the festive activities do not lead to an increase in the number of disabled persons.

He said activities such as reckless driving, speeding, dangerous fun activities had been contributing factors to disabilities.

Mr. Osei who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office in an interview cited that he became disabled through a motor accident in 2007.

He encouraged the youth to always look at the impact of reckless riding and driving of some people in the community and decide wisely, “reckless riding of motorbikes have resulted in amputation of legs and other parts of bodies of most people who were now part of the federation of disabled people”.

He added that such a situation robbed one of some activities which could affect the development of an area and the country at large hence the need to be circumspect in all endeavors

Mr. Ebenezer Ayiku Akuaku, GFD President of Ada-East speaking during the disbursement of funds and items to disabled communities in Ada-East said there were over 2,000 persons living with disability in the district.