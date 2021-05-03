The Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFD) has held an engagement with the Ghana Statistical Services ahead of the impending 2021 Population Census.

According to the GFD, there are emerging trends that Ghana have to follow in order to capture persons with disability in Ghana during the population census.

Speaking at the Engagement Session held at Paloma Hotel in Accra recently, the Executive Director for the GFD, Rita Kusi Kyeremaa said there are issues with data and policy formulation but she is hopeful the GSS would help out on persons within the disability environment.

“We need to do more to ensure that all categories of persons with disability are included in the data collection process and also efforts are being made to capture data per emerging concepts and happenings,” she stated.

She continued “It has been a challenge, especially at the national level looking at the data we have on disability.

And so before the 2010 Census, we had some engagement with the Ghana Statistical Service about disability inclusion. At the time we were all embracing the critical need for data to promote disability inclusion.”

Madam Kusi Kyeremaa said as a result of these challenges in 2008 the Washington Group came up with a set of questions to basically help address the gap in inclusion and participation between persons with disabilities and persons without disabilities.

“So we then think that is a global framework for data collection. As a disability movement, we pick that up and began engagement with the relevant authorities and institutions on how to include data on disability. And ensure that there is proper segregation to enhance the data we have in Ghana,” she reiterated.

On his part the Head of Instrument Development Planning and Analysis at the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), Mr. Godwin Gyebi said the engagement with the GFD on the upcoming 2021 Population and Housing Census has been fruitful especially on education.

“The questions for the census are captures on persons who have difficulty in performing activities. So we have touched on persons with disabilities.

We want the general public to let us know persons who have difficulty on maybe, hearing, seeing, speech among others,” he added.

By: Isaac Dzidzoamenu