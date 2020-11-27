The Ghana Federation of Disability Organization (GFD)has held the Southern zone analysis of the portions of political party manifestos that affect Persons with Disability (PWD) as presented for the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

According to the Organization, the analysis of the manifestoes is critical to Persons with Disability as this would inform the political parties what the PWDs expect from them in transforming their lives.

The analysis, GFD pointed was centred on the two main political parties in the country, namely the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The presentations were delivered by GFD’s National Chairman for Advocacy, Alexander Bankole Williams, and the Project Coordinator for COVID-19 at the GFD, Christopher Agbega with representations from the southern regional heads of persons with disability.

Almost about 21 areas were identified from the political parties manifestoes for PWDs on education, employment, district assembly common fund, gender, health among others.

In an interview with GFD’s National Chairman for Advocacy, Alexander Bankole Williams stated that GFD would be engaging the political parties on their finding on the manifestoes presented for PWDs.

“We are here to share with our members our analysis of the two main political parties’ manifestoes with regard to their commitment to persons with disability. So, basically, we want our members to know these are the things that the parties have promised,” he disclosed.

He said the event would afford the GFD to secure certain commitments from the political parties before going into the elections and subsequently voting for them.

“Again, this would also help our members to discuss among themselves, which party would be a better option to vote for,” Mr. Bankole noted.

On his part, the Coordinator for the COVID-19, Christopher Agbega stated that persons with disabilities are to participate in the election because it’s part of their political or human rights as citizens of the country.

“This program is one of two zonal engagements in engaging persons with disabilities on the upcoming elections. And what the Federation has been doing over the period to ensure inclusion and full participation of persons with disabilities in the elections,” he stated.

The COVID-19 Coordinator said persons with disabilities would have to be in tune with what to expect at the elections.

“It’s definitely going to be a peaceful election. But, we would also want to make sure that when they (PWDs) go there, they would have all the needs in terms of accessibility, in terms of inclusion and just the freedom to go and participate fully without being disenfranchised and without social barriers whatsoever,” he added.

By: Isaac Dzidzoamenu