GFD reviewing guidelines on disbursement of Disability Fund

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) says it is reviewing guidelines for the disbursement and management of the Disability Fund under the District Assemblies’ Common Fund.

Mrs Mawunyo Yakor-Dagbah, President of the Federation, said the review was necessitated by concerns from some beneficiaries on items given them by the Assemblies.

The District Assemblies Common Fund is to provide resources to support the development activities of the local Government with three per cent allocated to Persons with Disabilities.

The disbursement is done by local Assemblies through the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development.

Mrs Yakor-Dagbah told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that some beneficiaries across the country were dissatisfied with items given them by the Assemblies, with others happy with them.

The President of the Federation said a comprehensive review of the policy was, therefore, needed to ensure that the intervention served the intended purpose.

Mr Jokeman K.A. Dzotefe, Volta Regional Chairman of the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled, said proper management and distribution of their share of the Fund could be achieved when it was managed by the GFD.

He alleged that the distribution of items instead of money was an avenue for the local Assemblies to make money.

‘‘Some time back, the share of the money for the PWDs was diverted by the Assemblies.’’

Mr Dzotefe, therefore, stressed the need for executives of GFD to manage the Fund.

He also underscored the need for a proper monitoring and management system to forestall mismanagement of the items distributed.

Madam Gertrude Obeng, a member of the Ghana Blind Union, under the GFD, said for a more sustainable use of the Fund, Government must provide them with entrepreneurial skills, including baking, soap making and sewing.

She said the relevance of the acquisition of skills could not be over-emphasised because without it, the tools given would not be used for their intended purposes.

‘‘I have several business ideas but do not have training on them. Someone sold a popcorn machine given to her because she said corn was not added and she had no money to buy some,’’ she narrated.