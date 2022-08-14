GFD sensitises groups on common funds disbursement guidelines

The Ghana Federation of the Disabled has sensitised members within the Western Region on the Draft Guidelines for the disbursement and management of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).

The revised guidelines has been informed by the numerous complaints received from the groups on how the three per cent was shared and issues of inclusion and expansion among others.

Mr Kwame Mensah, the Programme Manager, Regional Sensitization of the Federation, said the revised guidelines for the DACF had reinforced the care for the mentally ill, the ability for care givers with the help of social workers to fill the forms, and groups access to the fund.

The common issues identified were political interference in the disbursement, multiple benefits by Persons with Disability (PWDs), the quantum and threshold, as well as coverage, he said.

Thus, the revised guidelines had made provisions for standard reporting format, the inclusion of enterprise agency on the Disability Fund Management Committees and key cognisance of the unique situation of parents and caregivers of children with disability.

Others are the different categories of PWDs including those with mental health conditions.

Mr Mensah said the results from the research had also helped with the development of standardised beneficiary application forms, assessment criteria, needs assessment, and validation template.

The Fund Management Committees, according to the new guidelines, must receive notification on transfers within 30 days.

The DACF was instituted to help PWDs in their income generating activities, educational support, and capacity building for their organisations and groups.

Mr Mensah prayed that the implementation of the guidelines would be complemented by the Common Fund Unit and the Disaggregated Data Unit of the National Council on PWDs to chart clear cut monitoring and evaluation patterns.

Mr Jonathan Gyau, the Western Regional Director of the Social Welfare Department, encouraged the groups to use the resources provided to improve their lives.

“Don’t belittle yourselves…why should you lock your child with a disability home or throw food on the ground for such a person…they also have potentials and their mind is active …. to access education and find meaningful lives”, he said.

Mr Yaw Ofori Debrah from the National Council on PWDs noted the various reviews and engagement since 2006 when the Council was established to improve upon the lives of such groupings in the society.

The Distrcit Assemblies Common Fund Act, 1993 (Act 455) ensures that a percentage of the total quarterly revenues of state was released to the assemblies for local development bearing in mind the socio-economic empowerment of persons with disability.