GFL decries political infiltration into the labour front

Mr Abraham Koomson, Secretary General, Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has decried political infiltration into the labour front.

He said the infiltration is being exploited to disarm organized labour and deepen internal conflicts among labour unions.

Mr Koomson stressed that political propagandists who have worked their way into the leadership of some labour unions have rendered organized labour impotent, dormant, and unable to represent and fight for the interest of workers in the country.

Mr Koomson was speaking at the Ghana News Agency Tema Industrial News Hub Platform and said it was inappropriate for any labour union leader to put his or her political interests above the needs of workers.

He expressed concern that almost all labour unions issued individual statements against the imposition of cuts on pension funds as part of the Government’s debt exchange programme aimed at supporting the country’s economic recovery.

Labour unions including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Ghana Chamber of Commerce and the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) among others issued their separate statements.

He noted that the act of issuing different statements by the various unions was a sign of weakness in the labour fonts and called for pragmatic solutions to curb the menace.

He condemned people who occupy positions solely for their selfish interest saying, “some people fight for position in labour unions for something different reasons other the interest of workers, they come to make money without regards to workers whose interest they seek to serve”.