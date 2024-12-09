GFP Congratulates President-Elect John Mahama

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE PRESIDENT-ELECT, HIS EXCELLENCY JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA

The Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) extends its heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama on his resounding victory in the recent presidential elections, officially making him the president-elect of the Republic of Ghana.

In an election where the stakes were exceedingly high and the atmosphere charged with anticipation, the decisive manner in which President-elect Mahama secured victory is a clear indication of the overwhelming desire among Ghanaians for a change in leadership and direction.

The GFP, which publicly pledged its support and committed the full backing of its membership to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the election campaign, regards the election of John Dramani Mahama as a testament to the visionary leadership that has long been championed by our party.

We hold firm in our belief that the incoming administration, under President-elect Mahama, will be instrumental in bringing about the transformation Ghana so urgently needs. It is our hope that the new government will prioritize the welfare of all citizens, ensuring prosperity for every Ghanaian and not just a privileged few, as has been the case under the current government.

The GFP also reminds His Excellency John Dramani Mahama of the importance of staying true to the promises made during his campaign and as outlined in his manifesto. Failing to deliver on these commitments will leave the GFP with no choice but to hold the government accountable, pushing for the realization of the inclusive and prosperous Ghana that we all envision.

Furthermore, the GFP commends His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for their maturity in conceding defeat and congratulating President-elect John Dramani Mahama. This demonstrates the commitment to preserving the peace and stability that defines Ghana’s remarkable democratic tradition.

Signed,

Jerry Offei Addo

Deputy General Secretary

Ghana Freedom Party (GFP)

Contact: 0245909095