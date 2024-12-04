GFP Endorses John Dramani Mahama, NDC Ahead of Saturday’s Election

The National Executives of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) have unanimously declared their support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, ahead of Saturday’s general elections.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, the Deputy General Secretary of the GFP, Jerry Offei Addo, announced that the decision was informed by the alignment of the NDC’s key campaign policies with the GFP’s objectives. He highlighted initiatives such as the establishment of a Women’s Development Bank, free tertiary education for able-bodied individuals, and the creation of a 24-hour economy as being consistent with the GFP’s focus on women’s development and the empowerment of the underprivileged.

Mr. Offei Addo, who was joined by the party’s acting National Chairman, National Organizer, and National Youth Organizer, dismissed claims that the endorsement was a unilateral decision or would have been opposed by the party’s late founder and former flagbearer, Akua Donkor. Despite her historical criticism of John Dramani Mahama, he emphasized that the party’s decision was in line with its broader mission and values.

He further refuted speculations that the GFP’s endorsement was influenced by external inducements from the NDC, stressing that the decision was made in the interest of the nation and the party’s supporters. “We have already begun campaigning for the NDC,” Mr. Offei Addo stated, reiterating the GFP’s commitment to ensuring victory for the NDC in the upcoming election.

The GFP’s endorsement adds to the momentum of the NDC’s campaign as the country heads to the polls this weekend following a similar endorsement by the People’s National Convention PNC a week ago.