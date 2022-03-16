GFSE Foundation Supports Ghana’s 1st Energy Transition Forum

Global Future Sustainable Energy Foundation (GFSE Foundation) participated in the just ended energy transition forum which was held in the Northern Regional Capital of Tamale on the 2nd March 2022.

Ghana is currently making efforts to diversify its energy generation to ensure a net-zero emission.

The forum was organized by Ministry of Energy put together stakeholders from energy and energy related sector institutions, academics, NGO’s and Civil Society Organizations to deliberate on the way forward for Ghana’s energy sector especially with regards to the renewables subsector.

Ghana’s energy Transition Plan stems from her commitment to the Paris Accord of achieving net- zero emission as part of the expected outcomes of implementation of Ghana’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDCs).

The target and focus of the transition is: Decarbonization, Energy Efficiency, Energy Security and Renewable energy.

The agenda of the program amongst others were; Why energy transition? Benefits and Challenges of energy transition on Ghana, Ghana’s current transition approach, Gaps identified and what should be done, establishment of NET Committee and Terms of reference of NET committee.

The deliberations were fruitful as participants shared their knowledge, experiences and constructive criticisms on the way forward of this emerging energy transition derive.

The objectives of the plan is to increase natural gas-base electricity generation, increase the share of modern renewable energy (wind, solar, small hydro, waste to energy etc), promote clean energy usage, implement the national nuclear energy roadmap and action plan, create a vibrant biomas energy market and expand gas pipelines to key demand centers across the country and increase LPG for cooking.

This has become eminent because of climate change concerns such as rising sea level, increase in average global temperature, drought and emissions resulting in health complications and deaths.

Ghana currently has over 80 percent electricity coverage nationwide while efforts are underway to achieving the universal coverage. In this regard, the ministry of energy continues to explore and exploit for opportunities in the renewables subsector through investment in to research, education, development, implementation and distribution to help expand the frontiers of renewable energy systems.

As a result, there are still identified gaps in the current policy reforms in the renewable energy master plan as well as the renewable energy policy under implementation and review. It can be mentioned that the current implementation drive is bedeviled with issues of low level of research, poor information sharing, inadequate local capacity building, bureaucracy in issuance of license for renewable energy projects, lack of clear policy and commitment for deployment of off grid systems, insufficient inclusion of the media and inadequate clear strategies for public-private partnerships.

As Ghana takes off to ensure transition in the energy sector, Global Future Sustainable Energy Foundation as a research and policy advocate for renewable energy highlighted and recommended the need of huge financial investments, local content support, bridging knowledge gap in the sector, private sector actors participation, commitment of government to legal support framework locally and internationally, issues of safer renewable waste disposal. We note that Ghana stands to acrue a lot of benefits if this transition agenda is successful.

This would ensure energy security, moving above the 10% generation mix to augment fully the current supply systems, Enhancement of Ghana’s high ecological biodiversity or microclimate, reduction in the quantity of green gase emissions, exportation of power, reduction in financial investments in the procurement of fossil fuels, achievement of 100% electricity coverage through supplementation from this sector among others.

This initiative can succeed if the current government strategically review and implement fully the renewable energy act (Act 832,2011) to enable the establishment of renewable energy institutions to boost the sector, providing financial support for renewable energy projects, building stronger advocacy platforms for sustainable energy systems and building partnership with private sector operators to expand the frontiers of the industry.

This energy transition agenda when successful can go along way to deepen Ghana’s energy security derive. We therefore for call for more collaboration in this regards to press home this enviable agenda.