GFZA’s Inaugural Business Support Interaction Delivers Remarkable Success

The highly anticipated GFZA Business Support Interaction, held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, exceeded all expectations, firmly establishing itself as a resounding success. With the theme “Driving business growth through sustainable access to resources, information, and markets,” this event brought together key players from Free Zones Enterprises, the Authority, and esteemed stakeholders, including the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

During the event, Mrs. Kate Abbeo, Deputy CEO in charge of Finance and Administration of the Authority, introduced the AfterCare Unit, an exclusive customer-service division committed to collaborating with partners and promptly addressing enterprise-related concerns. This specialized unit plays a pivotal role in delivering tailored solutions and exceptional service support to businesses.

Amb. Mike Oquaye, CEO of the Authority, highlighted the Authority’s impressive strides in digitization, revolutionizing business accessibility. Notably, the Authority unveiled its revamped website, now easily accessible at www.gfza.gov.gh. This user-friendly platform empowers prospective investors to effortlessly navigate various sections, access vital information, and streamline the license application process. Amb. Oquaye further praised the GFZA AfCFTA desk leadership for their exceptional performance, celebrating the successful export of the first 11 companies to Kenya as part of the Ghana Trade House launch event.

The pinnacle of the inaugural Business Support Interaction was an engaging panel discussion featuring distinguished experts, including Mr. Isaac Lourtey (Commissioner of Immigration), Mr. Seth Nii-Boye Tetteh PRO (principal revenue officer of the Customs Division), Mr. John Adda Abuga (Director, Compliance & Monitoring, GFZA), and Mrs. Patience Agbleze Acorlor (Director, Tema Administrative Office, GFZA). These experts not only provided insightful responses to participants’ inquiries but also shared invaluable perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing free zones enterprises in Ghana.

The panel discussion captivated attendees, fostering an environment of active engagement as participants posed questions and expressed their viewpoints.

This momentous event further solidified the GFZA’s unwavering dedication to bolstering business growth in the country, as it consistently delivers essential resources and information to facilitate enterprise success. With the GFZA leading the charge, the future shines bright for Ghana’s dynamic business community.