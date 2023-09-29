GGBL PLC Announce Closure Of Register and Dividend Payment

GGBL announces that the Company’s Directors will be recommending to the shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, the payment of a final dividend of GH¢0.016 per share for the financial year ended June 30, 2023.

Qualifying Date

All shareholders registered in the books of GGBL at the close of business on Monday, October 23, 2023, will qualify for the final dividend.

Closure of Register

The Register of shareholders will be closed on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Ex-Dividend Date

In view of the foregoing, the ex-dividend date has been set as Thursday, October 19, 2023. Consequently, an investor purchasing GGBL shares before this date will be entitled to the final dividend. However, an investor buying GGBL shares on or after Thursday, October 19, 2023, will not be entitled to the final dividend.

Dividend Payment Date

The final dividend if approved will be paid on Friday, December 29, 2023.