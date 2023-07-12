GGF brings relief to residents of By-Pass Community

Global Greengrants Fund (GGF) through its West Africa Advisory Board (WAAB), has provided a mechanized Borehole to the people of By-Pass Community at Kenyasi in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region of Ghana.

The provision of the potable drinking water has brought some relief and put smiles on the faces of the people of By-Pass Community.

Reports suggest that Gold mining operations by Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd in the Ahafo area has destroyed many Water bodies and others too polluted making life uncomfortable.

As a result of the above, the Community through their lead person Madam Adwoa Bea contacted Mr Richard Adjei-Poku who then forwarded the request to WAAB.

Fortunately, the community request was granted by the WAAB and supported them with $5000 for the construction of a mechanized Borehole for residents of the community.

The provision of the mechanized Borehole is expected to minimize tension and burden on women and children who are responsible for providing water for household use. The provision of the Borehole to the community will go a long way to satisfy the SDG Goal 6 which aim to providing Clean water and sanitation to all people by 2030.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $6000. But GGF has offered $5000 to the community in a form of grant. Residents of the Community expressed gratitude to GGF for its kind gesture.