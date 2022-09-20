GH¢100k Bounty Placed On Wa Killers

The Upper West Regional Police Command has put a GHS100,000.00 reward for any person or persons that will volunteer information towards the arrest of the miscreants behind the killings of people in Wa.

It said the police are doing all things within its remit to ensure the perpetrators of the heinous act faced the law, and appealed to the public, especially persons with credible information on the menace, to assist the police in that regard.

Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, the Upper West Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), announced in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa on Tuesday.

“We continue to urge anyone with information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators to come forward and share it with the police.

In line with this, a reward of GHS100,000.00 has been set aside for anyone who provides information in that regard”, the statement said.

The statement added that another dead body of a male adult had been recovered at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa on the night of Monday, September 19, 2022 following surveillance by the intelligence and investigative team of the police service.

“After the necessary crime scene examination, the body was removed and deposited at the Regional Hospital, Wa awaiting autopsy.

A pathologist from the Police Hospital is leading a team to Wa as part of investigations into the incidents,” the police said in the statement.

It added that a prime suspect, Kankani Adongo who was arrested on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa, was in police custody assisting in investigations.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is in the Upper West region to commiserate with the chiefs and people of the region, especially the families of the victims of the mystery killings.

He is also in the region to have first-hand information on the situation and operations of the police services in the region.