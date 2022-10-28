GH¢100k from President, Veep to Poppy Fund

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, have donated GHc100,000 to the Poppy Fund, established by the Veterans Administration, Ghana (VAG) to support the welfare of the veterans and their widows.

The donation was to support the completion of the veterans’ clinic under construction at Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Vice President Bawumia, who launched the VAG’s 2022 Appeal for Fund, in Accra, urged all well-meaning Ghanaians to support the Fund and also purchase the poppy to help the VAG raise funds for its activities.

The artificial poppy was adopted by the world in 1921, as a symbol of remembrance of the suffering and great sacrifices by soldiers during the First and Second World wars

The poppy has since become a universal symbol, which reminds the world of the horrors of wars and the importance to support the victims.

Vice President Bawumia noted that unlike Europe and other parts of the world, where the wearing of the poppy took centre stage at this time of the year, most Ghanaians, especially the young ones, seemed to know very little about it.

“To strengthen our appreciation of our gallant war veterans and support their welfare through the poppy, I appeal to the Ghana Education Service, National Commission for Civic Education, and the media, to assist VAG to popularise the significance of the poppy”.

The message should get to the public, particularly pupils and students in government schools, where knowledge of the poppy is almost non-existent, he stated.

Captain (Rtd) Ben Edmund Duah, the Executive Director, VAG, gave the assurance that the Administration would judiciously utilise the funds for welfare of members.

He said the construction of VAG’s clinic at Amasaman would be completed by March, next year, to take care of the health needs of members.

He appealed to the public to give generously towards the Poppy Fund to support the welfare of members.