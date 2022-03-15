GH¢2.5 Million Standard Cathedral Erected By Sunyani Anglican Diocese

The Right Reverend Dr. Festus Yeboah-Asuamah, the Anglican Bishop of Sunyani on Friday broke ground for the construction GHC2.5 million ultra-modern Cathedral for the Church to mark the Silver Jubilee celebration of the Diocese this year.

The two storey facility contains offices, vestries, conference hall, washrooms and stores and is sited at the location of the St. Anselm Anglican Cathedral in Sunyani.

The theme for the celebration is “Celebrating 25 years as Anglican Diocese of Sunyani and Repositioning for Church Growth and Development”.

As part of ceremony Rt. Rev. Dr. Yeboah-Yeboah inaugurated some Committees which included the 25th Anniversary Planning Committee, Endowment Committee, Synod Action Committee, Diocesan Prayer Team and Silver Jubilee Building Project Committee to work assiduously for smooth anniversary celebration.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rt. Rev. Dr. Yeboah-Yeboah appealed for support towards the construction of the “Anglican Silver Jubilee House” to facilitate effective church administration.

He said the Sunyani Diocese had grown both numerically and spiritually, saying it was therefore imperative for the Church to build a standard cathedral to advance the cause of the Kingdom of God.

Rt. Rev Dr. Yeboah-Asuamah emphasised it remained the responsibility of the church to provide befitting cathedral for the diocese, and asked every member of the church to contribute his or her widow’s mite towards that cause.

He said the diocese had outlined a number of activities for the celebration which would be climaxed with a grand durbar in October this year and implored the members of the church and benefactors of the Diocese to support to make the celebration a success.

The Rev. Professor Emmanuel Oddoye, the Vice-Chancellor of the Anglican University of Technology, said the silver jubilee was worth celebrating, and asked the Committees to work hard to achieve it objectives.

A fund raising rally yielded about GHC15,000 in support of the project.