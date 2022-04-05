GH¢35.8M Raised For Appiatse Community Reconstruction

The Appiatse Support Fund has, so far, mobilised GH¢35.8 million from corporate entities and patriotic individuals towards the reconstruction of the Appiatse Community razed by explosion on January 20.

The donations include cash and kind lodged at its Stanbic and GCB Bank accounts, respectively.

Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee, the Chairman of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee, announced this at a media briefing in Accra on Monday, to update the public on its activities since its inauguration on January 24,2022.

She, however, said the amount was not sufficient to complete the reconstruction of the Appiatse Community because the magnitude of damage caused was huge and would require more donations to achieve the objectives.

The Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Committee Team last week told the media it would construct a total of 540 housing units and structures comprising 124 two-bedroom to seven-bedrooms at the site that witnessed the explosion and 416 at the fringe communities.

She also stated clearly that the funds collected excluded the five million dollar fine imposed on Maxam Ghana Limited, the company faulted for the explosion, noting that Maxam Ghana was yet to pay the fine through the Minerals Commission.

She said the names of all corporate institutions and individual donors would be published in the national dailies at an appropriate time to ensure transparency and accountability

Dr Aryee made a passionate appeal to all well-meaning Ghanaians to donate to ensure fast and steady reconstruction of the town.

“We are still insisting on our hash tag: “obiara entuabi” to enable us to make this project a reality,” she said.

She hoped that every means available would be employed to equip the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Team to construct an eco-friendly, green, and sustainable town.

“Monetary contributions may be deposited in the name of APPIATSE SUPPORT FUND at GCB Bank account number 1011130036123 or Stanbic Bank account Number 9040009974967 and We encourage you to kindly send your donations through MTN, Vodafone, AirtelTigo to G-Cash short code *422*530# or Stanbic short code *718*25*096#”

She expressed her profound gratitude to all those who had donated and gave the assurance that her committee would work collaboratively with the Reconstruction Implementation Committee to bring Appiatse back on its feet.

Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and Chairman of the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Team, asked Ghanaians to be patient while they put together an inventory to know the specific amount needed for reconstruction of Appiatse.

He said the exact amount for the reconstruction would depend on the contractors adding that, the Ministry had opened a tender for contractors to bid for the project.

Mr Blankson Hermans, a member of the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Team and an Architect from the Ghana Institute of Architects, said a spatial plan for rebuilding the community had been completed taking into consideration the socio-cultural character and cultural heritage of the people.

“We’ve been working and came up with a land use plan which was developed by the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority.

“It formed the basis for the design that will be used for the provision of the housing units and commercial facilities for the community,” he said

“So, what we are doing now is to start with the road networks by April ending, and hopefully by May ending begin the actual construction of the houses so that we can meet the 12 months deadline,” he added.