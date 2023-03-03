GH¢75,000 Fee Announced For 2023 Hajj Pilgrimage

Muslims in Ghana who wish to embark on this year’s Hajj Pilgrimage are to pay GHS75,000 ($6,500) by clise of April 30, 2023.

This was announced by the Ghana Hajj Board.

The Board in a statement informed prospective pilgrims that the cedi equivalent of GHS75,000 remains in force until 31st March 2023, and may change afterwards based on prevailing exchange rate of the USD after March ending.

Prospective pilgrims have, therefore, been encouraged to pay early through any of the 42 accredited agents nationwide in order to secure their slots.