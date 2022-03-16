GH¢948,000.00 Educational Facilities Inaugurated In Bono East

Mr Joe Danquah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA) has inaugurated educational facilities to enhance academic progress in some basic schools in the Bono East Region.

The Tuobodom Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Primary, Buoyem Methodist Primary as well as the local SDA Primary and Methodist Primary Schools at Offuman in the Techiman North District benefited from three-unit classroom blocks each.

Prior to that, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt teaching and learning in the beneficiary schools were always obstructed during the rainy seasons because of the dilapidated conditions of the old classroom blocks constructed many years ago.

Mr. Danquah explained the Authority mandated to implement the government’s US$One Million One-Constituency programme, undertook critical assessments, identified and constructed the facilities at the cost of over GHC948,000.00.

He said until educational infrastructures were improved in rural communities, it would be difficult for the nation to improve access to quality education to and bridge the existing gap between school children in urban and rural areas.

Mr Danquah therefore asked teachers in the beneficiary schools to redouble their efforts and enhance the academic performances of the school children, saying no school-going age child should be denied access to formal and quality education.

He further called on the school authorities to maintain the facilities so that children unborn could also benefit.

Nana Akuamoah II, the Paramount Queen mother of Tuobodom and a former educationist praised the government for her unrelenting efforts to create a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning in basic schools across the country.

She said improvement in educational infrastructure remained prerequisite for academic success, and pleaded with the Authority to ensure more schools in the area would also benefit from the programme.

Mr Kwadwo Twi, the Head teacher at the Offuman Methodist Primary appealed for a computer laboratory to expose the school children to the use of the machines to advance teaching and learning of ICT in the school.

At the Offuman SDA Primary and Junior High, Mr. Benjamin Ampofo, the Headmaster of the school requested for toilet and urinal facilities and thanked the Authority for the facility, saying it would improve on pupil’s enrolment.

Established in 2017 by ACT 962 of the Parliament, the MBDA Authority exercises its mandate in five regions; Ashanti, Bono East, Ahafo, Bono and Eastern and it is the main vehicle for spearheading the development of these regions.