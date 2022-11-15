GH₡100k up for grabs as PGA Cedrella Open tees off

The second of the series of ‘Road to Obotan’ which is the Cedrella Open championship will tee-off at the Safari Valley golf course at Adukrom in the Eastern Region on Wednesday, November 16.

The five-day competition, which is expected to end on Sunday, November 20, is open to all valid members of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) of Ghana.

Organised by Safari Group in partnership with Samartex Timber and Plywood Company Limited, the competition is aimed at becoming the biggest professional golf tournament experience in the Western part of Africa and seeks to explore the biggest experience in the golf sport in West Africa.

The Cedrella Open with a cash prize of GH₡100,000 up for grabs, would be the second qualifying tournament to be played for the ‘Road to Obotan’ after the first Mahogany Open was held in March this year at Samreboi in the Western North Region.

Over 100 professional and amateur golfers are expected to participate in this championship, which would have the pros, seniors, and amateur chase for a spot in the major Obotan tournament.



According to the organisers, the winner of the regular pros would receive a cash prize of GH₡17,000.00, while second place would receive GH₡10,000.00 and the third GH₡7,000.00.

In the Seniors category, the winner would get GH₡5,000.00 with first and second runners-up receiving GH₡ 3,500 and GH₡2,800.00 respectively.

Mr. Akwasi Prempeh, Tournament Director of PGA-Ghana, said the course was ready to host the much-anticipated golf championship and all golfers.

‘The course is very fine and in a beautiful shape. It’s a small course but really shaped well, every Golfer will love playing on the course but it’s very small in size so every golfer needs much experience to play on such a course because it comes with hazards and bankers to trap your play.

‘It does not have the long drive ability but good putting greens to sink your balls,” he added.

Defending champion of Mahogany Open, Vincent Torgah who is also West Africa’s number one pro golfer, a member of Center of the world and teaching pro at Samartex golf club would be expecting a stiff competition from Emos Korblah and other top Ghanaian golfers like Kojo Barnni, Lucky Ayisah, Maxwell Owusu Bondu, Francis Torgah, Kwame Ligbidi, Maxwell Bonsu and young golfer who is leaving no stone unturned Augustine Manasseh Agbenene.