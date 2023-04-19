GH₵51.8 million mobilized by KMA as revenue in 2022

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) was able to mobilize a total of GH₵51,778,102.56 as revenue for 2022, as against its target of GH₵54,200,000.00.

This represents 95.53 per cent of the revenue budget for 2022.

The current performance, however, is a one hundred percent increment of the revenue accrued in the previous year, 2021, which was GH₵ 22.3 million.

Mr. Samuel Pyne, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), described the Assembly’s performance as great, taking into account the economic difficulties during the year under review.

He was speaking at the first ordinary meeting of the fourth session of the eighth KMA in Kumasi.

According to Mr Pyne, the increased revenue mobilization was achieved through innovative and strategic measures such as the setting up of a monitoring team to conduct pre-audits, which helped significantly to reduce revenue leakages.

Again, the Assembly’s data center was completed and equipped with logistics to support and enhance prompt service delivery, he added.

The KMA Revenue Reporting System (KRRS) was developed and currently, all revenue centers are using it to report on all internally generated funds collected for the Assembly.

On the Assembly’s expenditure, the MCE said a total of GH₵47,751,510.60 was spent on compensation, goods and services, grants and assets in 2022.

Mr. Pyne said on its resolve to build resilience and achieve the sustainable development goals, the assembly was embarking on the implementation of some selected projects and programme in line with the guidelines of the National Development Planning Commission.

The Assembly is currently undertaking 27 projects in education, roads, water and sanitation and governance.

Mr. Pyne said KMA was still in talks with the International Municipal Investment Fund to secure support for the construction of the Krofrom Market, a multi-Storey car park and rapid transit system in the city.