GH Queens Reality Show Secures Win for Ghana at AMVCA 2024

It was a night of glitz, glamour, and creative excellence at the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) as GH Queens won Best Unscripted Series 2024.

This victory is far from ordinary – it was the only award won by a Ghanaian at this year’s event. GH Queens was up against strong contenders like Real Housewives of Lagos and Nightlife in Lasgidi. As the only Ghanaian winner at this year’s AMVCA, GH Queens’ success at the AMVCAs puts a spotlight on the growing talent and captivating stories emerging from Ghana’s entertainment scene.

“Wow, this is incredible! Honestly, I didn’t think GH Queens would win against such amazing shows,” Ayebea ‘BZ’ Darko, producer of the show, said.

“Huge thanks to Africa Magic and Multichoice for supporting the show, the AMVCAs for recognizing us, and Pepsi for sponsoring the event. This is a huge honor for the entire team, and we’re so proud to bring this award back to Ghana!” GH Queens gives a candid glimpse into the lives of four relentless and ambitious women in Ghana’s entertainment scene. The show is currently streaming on Showmax.