GH School Chancellor task graduates to create opportunities

Ghanaian graduates have been advised to create opportunities for themselves and contribute to national development with attitudinal change from the belief that there are already existing jobs in the country.

According to Dr Osei Kofi Kusi, Chancellor of GH Schools, “graduates must endeavour to create opportunities for themselves devoid of the daytime dream that there were already existing opportunities, thus to aid assuage the colossal unemployment rate the country is faced with”.

Dr Kusi was speaking with the Ghana News Agency at the weekend at GH Schools graduation ceremony for the ninth and second Cohort of the Media and Cosmetology School in Achimota, Accra.

He said there was no guarantee that a job was waiting for the youth once they graduated from school.

He added that in the quest of becoming successful, graduates after acquiring skills in school, they should create opportunities at places where there are no opportunities to be able to fit into the system, adding that, “create your own opportunities.”

Dr Kusi who also serves as the Executive President of the Osei-Kusi Foundation, noted that graduates have the capacity, ideas and courage, hence nothing should prevent them from doing the extraordinary in their various fields of endeavours.

“The little you have learned, get out there and start something, do not go and wait for somebody to give you opportunity,” he stressed.

He noted that, the media was a very evolving industry and therefore graduates could identify and discover opportunities that did not exist, adding that, “they should find a way where there is no way and with God, and the track record of the school, we know they will come out with the best in the country and within the industry.”

Professor Clifford Ladzakpo, Deputy Rector of Academics at GH Schools, said before students graduated, the school ensured that they were equipped with certain competencies and skills to be deployed in the market, hence they could not leave the school and sit at home, just to join the numbers of the ‘Unemployment Graduate Association’.

“You certainly have special skills, when you put those skills to work, you will have income to impact your household, community, your nation and eventually the world,” he admonishes.

Mr Leslie Addo Listowell, the Rector of the school, urged the graduates to showcase responsible behaviours with professional and ethical standards in the quest of discharging their duties as they now face the world of work.

The ceremony was on the theme: “Innovation, Creativity and Productivity a Key Component of TVET”.

Ms Mayerson Akpene Bright and Ms Ruth Sika Lardi were adjudged the Overall Best Media and Cosmetology Students School.

Ms Mayerson told the GNA that, she felt very overwhelmed and least expected it as there was stiff competition.

According to her, she was focused and dedicated herself to hard work, hence her ability to be crowned a champion.