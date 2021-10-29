GHA partners GBC to safeguard roads and reservations

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) is seeking a partnership with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), to educate the public, particularly active road users on basic dos and don’ts on roads.

The GBC is also to promote the works of the Authority create awareness on the operations of the Authority to enhance road network, trunk roads and promote the economy.

Mr Christian Nti, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, who sought the partnership when he led a delegation to the Authority on Thursday, said the authority had a responsibility to ensure that people travelled safely and that road networks connecting market centres to ports were in good shape.

The Authority, he said, was fascinated about the GBC’s step of moving from bureaucracy to business, saying the Authority believed in same strategy.

“As an Authority in charge of road networks and trunk road management connecting districts to capitals and major businesses to commercial centres, we cannot do this work without the media,” he said.

Mr Nti said the Authority was constructing a 17-kilometre road from Aflao to Tema, and the roads from Ashaiman to Akosombo, and on the Tema motorway.

Others are; the Assin Fosu, Assin Praso and Tarkwa roads.

Speaking on comments passed by the public over projects under the Authority’s supervision, Mr Nti said the Authority appreciated the public’s opinion on their projects, adding: “We are not above criticism, you can criticise us constructively, give advice and shape us to build this nation.”

Professor Amin Alhassan, the Director- General of the GBC, gave an assurance that the Corporation would help to educate the public on the Authority’s operations.

He appealed to the GHA to help construct the two-kilometre Adjankotey road which was in a deplorable condition, which he said was a strategic site promoting Ghana’s communication.

“The road enables GBC to facilitate entire the BTT channels for all networks in this country and ensure that signals and security installations are made.

“Unfortunately the site is up and these days, climbing up the mountain to fill the facility with diesel is a problem because of the poor road and we always need to climb with diesel to make sure if power goes off, communication doesn’t cease.