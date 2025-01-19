GHA Urges Tourism Minister-Designate to Strengthen Private Sector Support and Infrastructure

The Ghana Hotels Association (GHA) has called on Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the newly appointed Tourism Minister-designate, to direct a portion of the country’s 1% tourism levy towards bolstering the private sector, with a particular focus on empowering trade associations.

This comes as Edward Ackah-Nyamike, president of the GHA, stressed the importance of these organizations in driving industry development.

Ackah-Nyamike, a longstanding advocate for the tourism levy, emphasized that while the fund was initially designed for industry development, a significant portion should be used to help strengthen trade associations that play a crucial role in advancing the sector. “While the levy is intended for the development of the industry, it should also serve to empower trade associations to fulfill their roles more effectively, ultimately benefiting the entire tourism ecosystem,” he explained.

This appeal was made following the nomination of Gomashie by President John Dramani Mahama on January 16, 2025, as the new minister for the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts. Ackah-Nyamike expressed optimism about Gomashie’s appointment, noting that her leadership could revitalize the tourism sector, especially in empowering trade associations that have long struggled with limited resources and influence. “Many trade associations are weak and unable to make a significant impact, but with the right support, they could contribute much more to the sector,” he said.

At the forefront of the GHA’s recommendations is the strengthening of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Forum, as outlined in the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) Act 817. This forum is seen as a vital space for ongoing dialogue between the minister and industry stakeholders. Ackah-Nyamike pointed out that the quarterly forum would offer Gomashie the opportunity to listen to the concerns and challenges faced by those directly involved in the sector. “The forum provides a platform for industry players to engage with the minister and address key issues affecting the tourism industry,” he noted.

Another key concern for the GHA is the high taxation within the hospitality sector. Ackah-Nyamike urged Gomashie to push for affordable and consolidated taxation policies to avoid an overbearing financial burden on businesses. “The hospitality industry is heavily taxed, and this can be counterproductive,” he said, adding that the reduction of utility tariffs could also significantly lower operational costs for businesses. “Utility costs are a major part of our operational expenses, so reducing these rates would be a step in the right direction,” he added.

The GHA also reiterated its call for the establishment of a specialized tourism school that would provide in-service training for tourism professionals and help standardize practices across the sector. Such an institution would enhance the skillset of workers and contribute to raising industry standards. “Infrastructure development should also be a priority, especially with the growing focus on medical and health tourism,” Ackah-Nyamike stressed.

Turning to foreign investment, the GHA president highlighted the untapped potential of Ghana’s tourism sector, particularly in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) segment. He believes attracting large-scale conferences could drive significant economic growth by bringing in international visitors. “Hosting large conferences would bring many people into the country at a specific time, providing both economic and promotional benefits,” he explained.

On the domestic front, Ackah-Nyamike urged the new minister to work alongside the government to decentralize national events, such as the Independence Day celebrations, in order to encourage Ghanaians to explore different parts of the country. “Domestic tourism can be greatly enhanced if we make events accessible in various regions, giving people the opportunity to experience new places,” he noted.

In addition, the GHA expressed hope that Gomashie would continue to support the “Beyond the Return” initiative, a campaign launched by the previous administration to bolster Ghana’s image as a global tourism destination. The association also called for continued attention to regulatory bodies within the sector to ensure they are functioning effectively.

Ackah-Nyamike concluded by expressing confidence in Gomashie’s ability to lead the tourism sector to new heights. Having served as a deputy minister in the same ministry in the past, Gomashie brings valuable experience and leadership to the role. “The foundation has been set over the last eight years, and we are optimistic that she can build on it to take the industry to the next level,” he said. With her extensive experience, he believes she is well-equipped to tackle the challenges ahead and lead the sector to greater success.