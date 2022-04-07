GHABA encouraged to take advantage of technology

The Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU) has encouraged the Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Associations (GHABA) to seek alliance with relevant companies that provide technological products and services.

That, the ICU said, would make the Association competitive and relevant to achieve its objectives of ensuring international acceptable standards maintained by its members to safeguard the interest of all stakeholders in the industry.

Speaking at the launch of the 50th anniversary of GHABA in Accra, Mr Morgan Ayawine, General Secretary, ICU, said today’s world was driven by technology, saying “without technology you will be completely left behind in the scheme of things.”

The programme was on the theme: “Accelerating the Adoption of Digital Solutions in the Hair and Beauty Industry: The Role of GABA.”

He encouraged the leadership of the Association to remain steadfast and stay focused on the task they had undertaken to help make young women employable and contribute to national development.

The General Secretary commended the Association for training young women and giving them employable skills, which had enabled them to play their role as worthy citizens.

He stated that ICU’s association with GHABA over the years, had been fruitful, adding that apart from being one of the major drivers of the informal sector, GHABA had helped in increasing the numbers of females in the Union.

“On the occasion of your 50th anniversary, I urge you to use the opportunity to catapult GHABA into the years ahead of digitization and beyond, for progress and sustained development,” he said

Mrs Tina Offei Yirenkyi, National President, GHABA, said the Association was established in 1972 with six women, and grew over the years to a membership of 6,000 across the country.

Mrs Yirenkyi said the Association would continue to work hard and collaborate with industry players to promote the interest of all members and GHABA as well.

She said the Association was ready to use digital solutions in its operations to remain relevant and called on all members to exhibit a high sense of professionalism and work in unity to consolidate the gains made over the years.