GHABSU President Applauds Boxing Promoters, Urges Fan Support

Nana Sam Gyan, President of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GHABSU), has praised boxing promoters and urged fans to continue showing their passion for the sport.

In an exclusive interview, he lauded Mr. Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye of Box Office and other promoters for their successful staging of the ‘Fists of Carnage’ event at Bukom Boxing Arena on July 15, 2024.

Gyan highlighted the electrifying atmosphere at the arena during the bout between Michael Ansah (‘One Bullet’) and Derick ‘Show Love’ Quaye, noting the overwhelming support from fans. He specifically commended TwinStar, Ace Power, Aborigines Promotions, and Cartel Events for their exceptional organization of the event.

As a Master Percussionist and avid sports enthusiast, Gyan emphasized the crucial role of fans and media in promoting boxing and sports in general. He encouraged boxing enthusiasts to attend upcoming events, such as Ayitey Powers’ next promotion at Bukom Boxing Arena on June 29, urging fans to celebrate Ghana’s sporting heroes and enjoy the entertainment that boxing offers.

Looking ahead, Gyan announced GHABSU’s plans to support Osibor Promotions at SG Mall on July 5, 2024, where two titles will be contested. However, he expressed disappointment over Ghana Amateur Boxing missing out on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, calling for increased investment in amateur boxing and a revitalization of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF).

Accompanied by Secretary Nii Nettey Mustapha Nettey, who is also a ring announcer with the GBA and Treasurer of the GBF, Gyan underscored the need for enhanced organization and participation in boxing events to elevate Ghana’s boxing profile on the global stage.