GhaFFaP calls for multi-sectoral approach to combat Desertification and Drought

The Ghana Federation of Forest and Farm Producers (GhaFFaP) as part of activities to mark this year’s World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought has observed that the problem with desertification and drought could only be mitigated through the efforts of multi-sectoral approach.

The Chairperson of the Women Champion Wing Lead of GhaFFaP, Ms Lydia Miyella, who made this observation in a press statement signed by her on behalf of the GhaFFaP savanna ecological zone(Ghana) in Bolgatnaga on Saturday, appealed to all Forest & Farm Producer Organizations especially women-dominated (FFPOs), Governments, Environmental Stakeholders, Academia, Research Institutions, Customary Landowners, Development Partners, Private Sector players, the Media and the general public to prioritize the issues of Desertification and Drought.

“According to GhaFFaP, desertification and drought is a global environmental challenge that continues to pose a greater threat to the survival of many households especially in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)”, it stressed.

Ms Miyella, who is also the Executive Director of Maltaaba Peasant Women Farmers’ Cooperative and also a member of WeCan observed that globally, rural women farmers face significant barriers in securing land rights, limiting their ability to thrive and prosper.

She stated that when land becomes degraded and water is scarce for a long period of time, more women are often the worst affected in terms of agricultural productivity and livelihood options.

‘”Again, the Rural Women farmers, who constitute nearly half of the world’s agricultural labor force, hold a vital stake in the health and integrity of the land, yet they often don’t have control over it”, she emphasized .

She stressed that land continues to be the most critical economic and environmental resource for most rural women farmer, especially who depend on subsistence agriculture for their daily livelihoods.

“GhaFFaP believes that investing in women’s equal access to land is a direct investment in securing their future livelihoods and the future of humanity. Since we All cannot fight the Desertification and Drought without the inclusion of women and youth”, the statement stressed.

Members of the group gave the assurance that GhaFFaP would continue to pursue gender-centered global land restoration and drought resilience initiatives by deliberately putting women and youth at the forefront and called on stakeholders to join the crusade in fighting the desertification and draught menace

They stated that GhaFFaP has in place many initiatives and strategies aimed at advancing the policies and legislation for women’s meaningful participation in decision-making processes related to land at the grassroots, zonal and national levels, to transform land administration systems and access to justice to make them gender responsive and also turning climate change challenges within the savanna ecological zone into an integrated landscape production opportunity.

“GhaFFaP is fully committed to supporting Forest and Farm Producer Organizations (FFPOs) especially women-dominated FFPOs in advancing women’s equal access to land and tenure security, with the strong partnerships across governments, farmer associations, other civil society Groups, academia, Research institutions and the private sectors”, they indicated.

This year’s Desertification and Drought Day, marked on 17 June, is putting the global spotlight on women’s land rights. The global observance event, theme “Her Land. Her Rights: Advancing Gender Equality and Land Restoration Goals”.