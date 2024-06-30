GHAFSU and Sani Mohammed Honored as Best Supporters Union in Ghana 2024

By
News Ghana
-
0
GHAFSU and Sani Mohammed Honored
GHAFSU and Sani Mohammed Honored

At the British Council ceremony, Ghana First Supporters Union (GHAFSU) and its leader, Sani Mohammed, were recognized as Ghana’s best and most consistent supporters union group for 2024.

Established in 2013, GHAFSU stands out as one of the country’s most dynamic supporters’ organizations.

Mr. Sani Mohammed expressed gratitude for the award and affirmed GHAFSU’s commitment to maintaining their exemplary support. He conveyed best wishes to Team Ghana for success at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. He confidently predicted the national football team’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup in the USA.

In his remarks, he congratulated Kudus for being named Best Footballer and encouraged all players to approach the World Cup qualifiers with determination to win every match.

This recognition underscores GHAFSU’s pivotal role in rallying support for Ghanaian sports and their dedication to uplifting national athletic achievements.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here