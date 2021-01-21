Madam Linda Ansong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Premier league (GPL) club, Liberty Professionals polled 90 votes to beat Mr. Justice Boison in the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) elections to become the new Treasurer.

The election supervised by the Electoral Commission of Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, saw Mr. Boison picking 23 votes from the delegates.

In the other positions, Mr. Felix Bewu garnered 54 votes against Eugune Nobel, who had 58 votes, to represent Division One Clubs on GHALCA, whilst Emmanuel Opoku amassed 54 votes to beat Vincent Boateng who had 44 votes, and Eugene Jacquaye – 14 votes, to represent Division Two Clubs on the Executive Board of the Association.

In the Premier league representative position, Mr. Edmund Ackah polled 91 votes against George Ofosuhene and Nana Amankwah who had 64 and 53 respectively.

For the Vice Chairman position, the incumbent Alex Ackumey managed 47 votes to fall to John Ansah who had 66 votes.

On the Women’s Premier league position, Coach of Thunder Queens FC, Edna Quagraine and Anita Wiredu-Mintah both received eight votes each from the 16 Premier league clubs after two rounds of voting.

The Electoral Commission therefore referred the situation to the GHALCA Elections Committee.