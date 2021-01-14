Mr. Isaac Koomson, the Deputy General Manager of the Ghana Premier League Club, Aduana Stars FC is one of the three candidates seeking the mandate of delegates to lead the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), for the next four years.

Mr. Koomson, who is not a novice in the football fraternity would be relying on his rich experience in football administration to convince delegates to choose him ahead of the incumbent Mr. Kudjo Fianoo, come January 21, 2021.

Mr. Koomson, who is a Detective Inspector of Police, was once the Vice Chairman of the GHALCA, and holds a Degree in Tourism and Marketing from the University of Cape Coast is seeking another opportunity to lead the Association after losing in the last elections to the incumbent.

However, he would not only have Mr. Fianoo to contend with for the Chairmanship Position but this time around with another candidate Mr. Alex Ackumey who is the current Vice Chairman of GHALCA.

He is of the firm conviction that he would come to the office with a high sense of integrity and humility that spans from almost 20 years of service to the football industry.

The aspiring Chairman has held various positions and served on committees in Ghana Football Association (GFA) and GHALCA and this gives him extra quality to lead the welfare body of football in Ghana.

Notable among them includes Vice-Chairman of GHALCA, Vice Chairman of Safety and Security Committee of GFA, Chairman of the GHALCA Top Six Tournament held in Sekondi and also the Deputy CEO of Gamba All Blacks and the Operations Manager of Accra Great Olympics as well as the Head of Security for Medeama’s Africa campaign.

