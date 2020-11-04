The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) will hold a congress on Thursday, November 5, 2020, footballghana.com can report.

Just like the entire football fraternity, GHALCA which is the umbrella body of football clubs in the country is preparing for the start of the 2020/2021 football season.

With just over a week for the season to kick-off, GHALCA has through a letter to its members indicated that it had set November 5 for a Congress meeting.

“The Ghana League Clubs Association sends its warmest compliments. We humbly write to invite you officially to Congress on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 @ 10 a.m at the GHALCA conference room.

“Your presence will be very much appreciated and please be reminded that all the COVID-19 protocols would be observed”, the letter from GHALCA has said.

On the agenda, there will be a presentation of 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 audited accounts and the arrangements for elections of new executives.

From Sammy Heywood Okine