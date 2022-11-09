GHALCA holds annual General Assembly on Thursday

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) will hold its annual general assembly on Thursday November 10, 2022, the club’s welfare body has announced.

The one day event will take place at the association’s secretariat at the Accra Sports Stadium at 9am.

Representatives of Premier League Clubs, Division One League outfits, Regional Football Association for Division 2 and 3 as well ad Women Clubs.

Issues to be discussed by the general assembly include Administrative Manager’s report, Chairman’s report, Audit Report, Constitution Review and programme of action of the Association.

GHALCA has concluded its activities for the year after organising the First Lady’s Cup, President’s Cup and G-6 tournament in 2022.

The association will seek to nip its constitution which has been drafted for amendments.