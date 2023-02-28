GHALCA outlines modalities for Hearts, Kotoko “Super Clash” encounter

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has officially announced that Sunday’s Premier League encounter between Hearts of Oak and Kotoko will also serve as the 2023 President’s Cup.

The Phobians are scheduled to face their archrivals Asante Kotoko in a week 20 encounter scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium on March 5, 2023.

In a statement, GHALCA stated that the winner of the league clash between these two heavyweights would be crowned the 2023 President’s Cup champions.

The statement said a penalty shootout would determine the winner of the match if the Premier League clash should end in a draw.

It added that the two teams would receive cash prizes and medals, with the winner lifting the coveted trophy.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to be in attendance.

Hearts and Kotoko have 28 points each in the ongoing betPawa Ghana Premier League as they sit third and fourth, respectively.

The Porcupine Warriors have won the President’s Cup a record eight times, while Hearts of Oak have won five.